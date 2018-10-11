Re-Bath is moving its Baton Rouge location from Jones Creek Road into a Coursey Boulevard space that was most recently occupied by ShoppersChoice.com.
Christy Beard, Re-Bath general manager, said she hopes the move is completed by the end of the year.
The move will allow Re-Bath to consolidate its operations at 10920 Coursey Blvd. Since the spring, the business has been operating its offices and warehouse at 3420 Jones Creek.
“We’re consolidating everything under one roof,” Beard said. The new facility will have a showroom twice as large as Re-Bath’s old showroom at 5353 Jones Creek, with the capability to design bathrooms for customers.
Re-Bath has nine employees. Beard said she hopes the move will lead to more hiring. “We’ve ramped up our marketing and we’re busy,” she said.
A new showroom is the latest change for Re-Bath. For more than a decade, the store had been owned by Janice and Ronald “Pepere” Leclerc, Beard’s parents. But the couple died a few years ago.
Beard ran the property for a while, then Phoenix-based Re-Bath took over ownership of the Baton Rouge location earlier this year. The company has said it will use the store as a “think tank” to work out new concepts for franchisees.
ShoppersChoice.com, an online retailer of grills, kitchen appliances and furniture, announced this summer it was moving out of the 13,000-square-foot Coursey property. The Coursey building had served as a showroom. The company has consolidated its operations on Airline Highway, where it already had its corporate offices and warehouse.