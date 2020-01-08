Baton Rouge-based software development startup King Crow Studios won a $1 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for virtual reality training.
King Crow Studios was among six startups which each received $1 million contracts from the Air Force last month.
The contract entails King Crow Studios developing virtual reality training software for pilots to learn advanced combat tactics and safety procedures, among other goals. A similar software training tool was created by the company for petrochemical giant ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge site last year.
King Crow Studios was founded in 2015 by Cody Louviere to initially build video games.
The company was awarded a $50,000 phase one grant from the U.S. Small Business Innovation Research program, which it used to work on prototypes for the potential U.S. Air Force contract over the past few months.
King Crow Studios was inspired to pitch its virtual reality tool to the armed forces after it met another local business at the Louisiana Tech Park, Precision Procurement Solutions, where both startups are leasing office space.