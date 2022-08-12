A 1,100-acre tract of undeveloped land near the intersection of Plains-Port Hudson Road and La. 964 that belonged to former Zachary businessman Mike Worley has been sold for $8.7 million.
LJG Land Company LLC and Ascension Commerce Center LLC, which are both controlled by L.J. Grezaffi of New Roads, bought the land in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office.
Grezaffi bought the property as an investment, said Beau Box, of Beau Box Real Estate, who was marketing the land.
This was the last tract of land owned by Worley, who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2018. Worley, the former CEO of Worley Catastrophe Response, a disaster adjusting company, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on fraud charges in October 2020.
Worley admitted to obtaining more than $50 million from banks and private equity companies by submitting multiple false and fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and his businesses.
Worley obtained more than $27 million in new loans from federally-insured banks between 2014 and 2018, using materially fraudulent statements. He also obtained at least an additional $13 million from private equity firms in Louisiana and Texas by the same means.
Throughout the course of his bank and wire fraud schemes, Worley inflated his assets, understated and omitted his liabilities and misrepresented his income, federal prosecutors said.
Worley and the businesses he controlled defaulted on some of the loans from the banks and private lenders, causing them to suffer $15 million in financial losses. He was ordered to repay nearly $15.8 million to his victims.