More than 20,000 unionized AT&T workers in Louisiana and eight other states are returning to work on Wednesday after a strike that lasted four days.
Communications Workers of America represents AT&T Southeast workers, which includes 3,500 across Louisiana. The union represents 300 workers each in Baton Rouge and New Orleans; 200 in Lafayette; and 150 in the Hammond and north shore area.
The union claimed that AT&T was not sending negotiators with the power to make decisions about counter proposals to the bargaining table and filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board. Now it's dropping that charge and heading back to negotiations with the company.
No contract has been voted on by members yet.
“CWA members’ spirit and solidarity over the last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith,” said Richard Honeycutt, vice president for District 3 of CWA.
The strike involved technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s residential and business wireline telecommunications network in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
AT&T confirmed that it is still negotiating a contract.
"We’ve been working with the union’ s bargaining team and we’ve been committed throughout the process to reaching a fair agreement," according to a statement from AT&T.