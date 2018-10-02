U.S. exports of natural gas more than doubled in the first half of 2018, driven largely by Louisiana's Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas facility, as the country continued to be a net exporter of LNG.

From January through June of 2018, the U.S. exported an average of 0.87 billion cubic feet per day, more than double the average daily net exports during all of 2017, according to a new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

January was the only month of the year the U.S. imported more natural gas than it exported, the EIA said, largely because prolonged low temperatures caused record demand for gas domestically.

The Sabine Pass LNG terminal, an $18 billion project from Cheniere Energy, was responsible for most of the growth in exports. Total LNG export capacity reached 3.6 Bcf/d in March, and Sabine Pass has an export capacity of 2.8 Bcf/d, including its recently-completed fourth train.

Cove Point LNG in Maryland, which has a capacity of 0.8 Bcf/d, delivered its first cargo in March, and four more LNG facilities are under construction and plan to enter service by the end of 2019.

By the end of next year, LNG export capacity in the U.S. will reach 9.6 Bcf/d, the EIA said.

In 2016, Cheniere made its first shipment of LNG from the Sabine Pass terminal, setting the stage for the U.S. to become a net exporter of natural gas in 2017, the first time that had happened in nearly 60 years.

Another wave of LNG mega-projects are on the horizon, with several eyeing final investment decisions next year.

The EIA predicts net natural gas exports are expected to continue to rise through the end of 2018 as additional LNG export comes online and natural gas infrastructure in Mexico is placed into service. Overall, exports are expected to average 2.0 Bcf/d in 2018 and 5.8 Bcf/d in 2019.