Louisiana's nonfarm employment grew by 8,300 jobs over the past 12 months through December, a 0.4% increase, that continues to be driven by health services and education sectors, but leisure and hospitality and manufacturing job growth was not far behind.

Louisiana ended December with 1,999,300 jobs, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

There were 5,600 jobs added in education and health services, a 1.8% increase, to 326,400 workers. Education does not refer to public education employees, but rather private schools and charter schools. Inside of the health services sector, 5,900 jobs were added across the state, compared to a 300-job decline in nonpublic school education jobs.

Leisure and hospitality added 5,300 jobs across the state, or 2.3%, to 240,900 workers.

Manufacturing added 4,800 jobs, or 3.6%, to 139,400 workers. Much of the manufacturing sector job growth was tied to short-term nondurable goods rather than longer-lasting durable goods.

Professional and business services gained 1,700 jobs, or 0.8% to 216,100; trade, transportation and utilities, 700 jobs, or 0.2%, to 384,000; other services, 1,200 jobs to 75,400; and mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, 1,500 jobs to 36,900 total jobs.

Construction fell by 7,200 jobs, or 5%, to 138,000 workers; federal, state and local government, 2,400 jobs to 329,100 workers; financial services, 1,100 jobs to 91,000; and information, 1,800 jobs to 21,400 employees.

The state's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9%, records show.

