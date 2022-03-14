Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Sunset on Friday to promote the expansion of high-speed Internet by the Biden administration in rural areas, the White House announced Monday night.
Harris will visit an area of Acadiana where sketchy access to broadband has discouraged investment and scared away residents.
Like other states, Louisiana is scheduled to receive tens of millions of dollars from the infrastructure package approved last year by President Joe Biden and Congress. The Acadiana Planning Commission, based in Lafayette, has applied for $29 million to provide fiber to homes in 11 rural areas in St. Landry, Acadia and Evangeline parishes.
"We welcome her with open arms," said state Rep. Dustin Miller, D-Opelousas, whose district includes Sunset. "We still have a lot of homes without high-speed Internet. You have kids without access to Internet who park outside of the library to get it."
Monday night's announcement represents the rescheduling of a trip that Harris had planned for Feb. 25 but that was canceled the day before.
The initial speculation for the cancellation was the need for her to be in Washington following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But President Joe Biden announced the nomination that day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first African-American Supreme Court justice.
