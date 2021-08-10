Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux co-founder Brandon Landry is planning to build a mysterious “very upscale” restaurant on Perkins Road.
A rezoning request to allow for a restaurant that serves alcohol to be built at 10480 Perkins Road is set to go before the East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept. 20.
While Landry made a name for himself through casual eateries, such as Walk-On’s and Smalls Sliders, the new restaurant will be fine dining, open for dinner only and “kind of like a speakeasy." He’s not discussing other details, such as the name or menu items.
“It’s going to be something good for the neighborhood,” he said.
A permit has been filed for a 7,200-square-foot restaurant at the Perkins Road site, which would include a 550-square-foot patio.
Construction is set to begin on the restaurant soon and the goal is to open in February 2022.