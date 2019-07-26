Stephenson Technologies Corp., a Baton Rouge cybersecurity research non-profit, was hired to better understand the malware attacks on several North Louisiana schools which led to a state of emergency declaration by the governor's office this week.

Several school systems in Sabine, Morehouse and Ouachita parishes were hit with computer viruses. It shut down computer systems and even phone lines, according to social media posts by the districts.

Stephenson Technologies is an LSU applied research affiliate that has worked on projects for the Department of Defense in the past. The non-profit described the computer virus that hit the schools as ransomware attacks. Ransomware is one type of malware downloaded on a computer that locks the device until the user pays a ransom in exchange for its data.

Ransomware is often spread through email attachments and municipal organizations are especially at risk.

"It's growing in use at the state and local levels because attackers know government agencies, especially at the lower levels are likely to pay," said Jeff Moulton, executive director of the Stephenson National Center for Security Research in a news release.

Stephenson Technologies sent several information systems security engineers to the parishes impacted by the malware.

The state of Louisiana is also coordinating with the FBI and the Louisiana National Guard Cyber Team regarding the cyber attacks. In 2017, it stood up the Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission as a statewide organization to analyze and prevent attacks - this is the first time the organization has been activated.

Louisiana to get millions from Equifax breach settlement; money going to consumer protection Louisiana is slated to receive more than $3 million from Equifax Inc. as its slice of a total $700 million settlement with federal regulators …

In battle against cyber threats, company planning cybersecurity training center at northwest Louisiana community college The state and a cybersecurity company have signed an agreement to locate a center at Bossier Parish Community College for cybersecurity training.