The Louisiana Economic Development department expects to host an online career fair in mid-December alongside nine companies with operations in the state to fill 150 open jobs in the technology industry.
The LED FastStart program is looking for job seekers to register online before the job fair scheduled for Dec. 16 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for positions in eight different cities.
Job seekers can connect with company representatives through the online portal one-on-one during the career fair. The types of jobs available are for software developers, software engineers, developer operations, systems engineers, website developers, information security analysts, network administrators, cybersecurity engineers and other roles.
IBM is looking to hire in its Baton Rouge and Monroe offices, while DXC Technology is hiring in New Orleans, CDIT Solutions in Slidell, GDIT in Bossier City, Globalstar in Covington, Praeses in Shreveport and CGI, L3 Harris Technologies and SchoolMint in Lafayette. Many of the technology companies are government contractors.
"Louisiana’s growing software and IT sector is ideally suited for computer science and STEM professionals, as well as individuals who are certified in high-demand technology skills,” said Paul Helton, executive director of LED FastStart in a news release.