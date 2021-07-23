Gopuff, a fast-growing grocery delivery service that brings items to customers in about 30 minutes, is set to open its first Baton Rouge location later this year.
The company has received a permit to remodel a 6,800-square-foot space at 3731 Perkins Road, which had most recently been an UFC gym. Kenny Juban, the landlord for the property, said the lease calls for the store to open within four months.
Philadelphia-based Gopuff operates in 650 cities, including New Orleans, Metairie and Shreveport. For a flat $1.95 delivery charge, it delivers more than 3,000 items you would typically find in a supermarket, including groceries, dairy items, alcohol, cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine, baby products and pet food. The company announced this week it was expanding its food delivery service nationwide, allowing customers to buy items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh-brewed coffee, pizza and salads. It’s all part of a plan Gopuff has to deliver items that Amazon can’t, Juban said.
Gopuff operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The company makes its deliveries out of more than 400 “dark stores” which are stocked with items and aren’t open to the public.
The company was founded in 2013 and has become a hit with investors. In March, Gopuff raised $1.5 billion and earlier this week it was reported the company was seeking another $1 billion to attract customers and build out its infrastructure. Gopuff purchased BevMo, a chain of alcoholic beverage stores, for $350 million in November and rideOS, a logistics tech firm, for $115 million last month. The company has been valued at $15 billion. Gopuff's revenues tripled in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic and hit $340 million. The company expects that growth will continue and is eying $1 billion in revenue for 2021.