The East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority approved a cooperative agreement with the city-parish government to make it easier to transfer adjudicated properties from the city-parish to the RDA.
In a separate measure passed Thursday, the RDA approved plans to transfer 93 adjudicated properties — seized for nonpayment of taxes — along the Plank Road corridor from the city-parish to the organization’s land bank.
Both items go before the Metro Council on Oct. 10.
Amanda Wells, an attorney for the RDA, said there was never a lot of process around transferring land to the organization for potential redevelopment. The new measure sets up nine areas targeted for redevelopment: Melrose East, the Choctaw corridor, the Northdale Community Improvement Area, Scotlandville, Zion City, Mid City, Old South Baton Rouge, Ardendale and the Plank Road corridor.
This shows where the RDA is focusing its redevelopment efforts and also allows for some public buy-in, Wells and Chris Tyson, the RDA's executive director said. For example, people who live in the targeted neighborhoods can go to the Metro Council and identify properties that would be good for redevelopment.
“This allows us to reach more of the public,” Wells said. “And since the redevelopment plans for these areas will come from community meetings, we can push resources there.”
The RDA existed for several years with limited funding and a skeleton staff. In late 2017, the parish Metro Council approved a measure giving the RDA administrative duties over several "pass-through" Community Development Block Grant funds. These funds had been administered by the Office of Community Development.
In exchange, the RDA gets 6 percent of the grant amounts to cover administrative costs, such as hiring the employees needed to be in charge of the programs.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also set aside $500,000 for the RDA in the current budget.
Now that the organization has some funding and resources, it can acquire property and maintain it until the title can be cleared and a buyer can be found. “We didn’t want to hold and maintain property in this slim period, we were only looking at properties somebody was interested in,” Tyson said.
The 93 properties within the Plank Road corridor fit in with this. Tyson noted that no one is living or operating businesses out of any of the land. The goal is to legally clear the title on this land so it can be redeveloped as housing or for commercial use.