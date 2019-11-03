Baton Rouge area
The Baton Rouge Growth Coalition has elected David Guillory, of Compliance Envirosystems as treasurer and elected to its board of directors Jason E. Engen, of Premier Geotech and Testing LLC, Ryan Engquist, of Level Homes, and Taylor Gravois, of CSRS Inc.
Remaining officers and board members are Erik Piazza, of Phelps Dunbar LLP, president; Rusty Golden, of Le Jardin Development, vice president; Justin Langlois, of Stirling Properties, secretary; Laurence Lambert, of Vectura; Aaron Lodge, of Entergy; Russell Mosely, of Mosely Development; Trey Cloud, of Jones Walker LLP; Sebastian Alvarez, of Alvarez Construction; Prescott Bailey, of Southern Lifestyle Development; Scott Bardwell, of Bienvenue Development; Ross D. Bruce, of Dantin Bruce Development; Norman Chenevert, of Chenevert Architects; Charlie Colvin, of Momentum Commercial Real Estate; John Fetzer, of Crabapple Properties; Greg Flores, of Flores Construction; George Kurz, of Kurz & Hebert; Trula Remson, of Remson | Haley | Herpin Architects; Jonann Stutzman, of NAI Latter & Blum; Michael Thomassie, of Duplantis Design Group PC; Mike Wampold, of Wampold Companies; and Larry Bankston, executive director of the coalition.
Lafayette area
Law firm Hoyt & Stanford has changed its name to Hoyt, Stanford & Wynne LLC to reflect the addition of Jena Kyle Wynne as partner.
Wynne's practice is focused in the areas of elder law and special needs, estate planning and successions, and tax law. She has represented clients before trial court and the appellate court. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from LSU and a juris doctorate in 2015 from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at LSU.
New Orleans area
M S Benbow & Associates has named Paul Schowalter manager of the engineering consultancy’s telecommunications and technology division and John C. Carter III as manager of the firm’s electrical engineering department.
Schowalter has experience in engineering, telecommunications, project and financial management spanning more than 25 years in the private and public sector, including more than 25 years in the Louisiana Air National Guard. He retired from the Guard as a major and was unit commander and communications engineering officer. He has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a Master of Business Administration from LSU.
Carter has over 25 years in supervisory, project management and engineering experience and has worked nationally with clients on electrical power studies, electrical maintenance, electrical risk mitigation and cyber security. He has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Clemson University, where he received a National Science Foundation undergraduate research assistantship for his primary studies in power system analysis, complemented by study in digital electronics and robotics.
Deloitte has named Patrick Brandau as managing partner of its New Orleans practice.
Brandau is an audit and assurance partner with Deloitte & Touche LLP. He succeeds Scott Huntsman as managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, who served as the marketplace leader for four years. Brandau began his career with Deloitte in the New Orleans office in 1996 and will maintain his client service responsibilities. Brandau serves clients in the energy, resources and industrials industries.
Susan Talley, a member at Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann LLC, has been named to the board of directors of the New Orleans Business Alliance, the official economic development organization for the city of New Orleans.
Talley, who joined Stone Pigman in 1981, is chair of the firm's business section and co-chair of its real estate practice group. Her practice includes all aspects of real estate development, financing, leasing, purchases and sales. She has been involved in many major commercial and industrial real estate developments in Louisiana. Talley serves on the Board of Governors of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers and is President of the Louisiana State Law Institute.