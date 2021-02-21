BR chamber schedules annual meeting
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber will hold its 2021 annual meeting virtually from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. March 31.
In addition to sharing the organization’s priorities for the year, BRAC will announce its legislative agenda. Other highlights include a discussion with elected officials on policies for a stronger future, a conversation with business leaders on fueling opportunity through diversification and the bestowing of BRAC’s annual awards.
Registration is available at brac.org/events. BRAC investors and noninvestors can participate.
Relief Telemed rebrands health care platform
Relief Telemed is rebranding to Relief to reflect how its health care technology platform has changed the way it is connecting both the patient and local health care providers.
“We believe the future of health care is in the home and is no longer confined to within the walls of a doctor’s office," said Vishal Vasanji, Relief's co-founder and chief executive officer. "Using our mobile app, patients will be able to experience health care in a whole new way that is more efficient, more convenient, and most importantly, affordable.”
Relief is located at the Nexus Louisiana Technology Park on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
The rebranding will include a new mobile app, new website and new web address, relief.health, at the end of February.
Hulin Health opens clinic in Zachary
Lafayette-based Hulin Health, which operates 25 SouthStar Urgent Care clinics in smaller markets across Louisiana, has opened a clinic in Zachary, its second in the Baton Rouge area.
The clinic, 5654 Main St., offers routine treatment for general illness and injuries, X-rays and diagnostic testing, rapid COVID-19 testing, physicals and occupational medicine services.
Founded in 2011, Hulin Health brand has urgent care clinics in several small to midrange markets in Louisiana.