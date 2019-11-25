A popular donut shop in Baton Rouge is closing their doors after serving the community for the past six years.
According to Facebook post, Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts is closing the store on Lee Drive and relocating to Cut Off.
"Thank you Baton Rouge for 6 years of letting us serve you," the report says. "Thank you to all of our customers we appreciate all of your business and support."
The 24-hour donut shop was known for its glazed treats, including a doughnut king cake and sliders.
The business was founded by Ronnie Picou in 1976 and closed in 1984. Picou reopened the shop in 1994 and it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In 2017, Mr. Ronnie's launched a food truck on National Donut Day.