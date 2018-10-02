A subsidiary of Baton Rouge-based health, hospice and personal care company Amedisys Inc. has completed its acquisition of Bring Care Home, a personal care provider in northeastern Massachusetts.
Associated Home Care acquired substantially all assets of Bring Care Home. The price was not disclosed.
Bring Care Home was a privately owned company operating in the North Shore, Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston areas, providing personal care, live-in home care, companionship, transportation and skilled nursing to clients.