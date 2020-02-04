The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has launched an online survey that will gather community input for the organization’s regional five-year strategic plan that will guide its work through 2025.
The survey will be available at brac.org/communityinput through Feb. 21.
Adam Knapp, BRAC president and chief executive officer, said widespread participation in developing the plan is critical to its success.
"We will spend the better part of this year working with the business community, partner organizations, and state and local governmental bodies to craft priorities for increasing economic growth and prosperity for the region,” he said.
The new plan will be unveiled in early 2021. It will build upon the success of the current plan, Think Bigger, which focused its efforts on growing and diversifying the local economy, cultivating regional talent, transforming the local quality of life and elevating the region’s external image.