A Sherwood Forest Boulevard office building has been sold to California investors for $2.9 million.
Leeward Breeze LLC bought the Affordable Dentures building at 3203 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. in a deal that was filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Sherwood Forest Investments LLC of Baton Rouge.
Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, who is listed as manager of Sherwood Forest Investments, said he and his partners decided it was time to sell the 3,600 square foot office building.
Affordable Dentures & Implants has a long term lease on the building,