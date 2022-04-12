Two economic developers and a former DDD employee have been selected as finalists to become executive director of Baton Rouge's Downtown Development District.
Jefferson Traywick, a partner on the Birmingham (Alabama) Business Alliance’s Growth Team; James Slaughter, a consultant and economic development specialist from Beacon, New York; and Whitney Sayal, assistant director of urban trails at BREC, who spent eight years on the DDD staff as a development project director; were recommended as finalists Tuesday by the DDD’s Executive Director Search Committee.
The committee considered nine candidates and took a vote to pare the list to three. Traywick was the leading vote getter, with 107.5 points, followed by Slaughter at 105 points and Sayal with 100.5 points. She was the only local candidate in the final nine.
About 80 people applied for the job as DDD executive director during the month and a half that the search was open. Emergent Method, the Baton Rouge company that is handling the search, went through the resumes and helped conduct virtual interviews with the DDD search committee.
The next step is to bring the finalists in for interviews. The interviews will be done as part of a public meeting and there will be a public reception for the finalists. It will take about three or four weeks to schedule the interviews.
After the DDD selects a potential executive director, the hire must be approved by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.
Davis Rhorer, who led the DDD since it was formed in 1987, died in March 2021 from COVID. Gabe Vicknair served as interim executive director of the DDD until last month, when he left to take another job.