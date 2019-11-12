The owners of five more buildings inside the United Plaza office complex, on south side of Essen Lane, requested to be annexed into the city of Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

The total assessed property value of all the buildings requested to be annexed into Baton Rouge is $6.6 million, according to the petition.

It is an expansion of an original request by attorney Charles Landry filed in mid-October for a five-story United Plaza office building, the first business to request annexation into Baton Rouge since the vote to create the new city of St. George. Landry is an owner of Four United Plaza and looks to use the annexation of a public road to make his property eligible to be annexed. Baton Rouge can accept annexation petitions only from areas that share a common border with the city.

First business has requested annexation into Baton Rouge and out of St. George The owners of a five-story United Plaza office building off Essen Lane are the first to try to break away from the newly created city of St. G…

Four United Plaza, a 75,000-square-foot office building at 8555 United Plaza Blvd., was already part of the application. According to records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the owners of the building paid nearly $61,000 in property taxes in 2018.

Now seeking annexation as well are One United Plaza, Two United Plaza, Eight United Plaza, Twelve United Plaza, which in total span more than 326,000 square feet and whose owners paid $628,278 in property taxes collectively in 2018. Those properties are owned by an affiliate of Stirling Properties, a Covington-based real estate brokerage firm. Stirling Properties also has an office inside of Two United Plaza at 8550 United Plaza Blvd.

+2 In St. George, a wait on an important question: Any major changes to cost of doing business? A number of business owners with operations inside of the new city of St. George are waiting to see if there will be any major changes to the …

The fifth additional building for which annexation is being sought is owned and occupied by the Louisiana School Employee's Retirement System.

The process is simpler for businesses because there are no registered voters living in the office buildings. For a successful request to annex a subdivision, 50% plus one of the registered voters in the neighborhood have to be in favor of the request.

To avoid being in St. George, Richard Lipsey requests Baton Rouge incorporation for business Lipsey's, a local wholesale firearm distributor, filed a petition to annex its headquarters near Exchequer Drive and Rieger Road into the city…