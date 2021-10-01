The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is proposing a $150,000 fine against Entergy for three violations related to its River Bend Nuclear Station near St. Francisville.
The federal agency found there was an issue with an exam proctor falsifying a test and submitting it, an operator skimped on safety checks at the plant's control building and a senior reactor operator gave an unauthorized employee an access key to a room with cybersecurity-related equipment inside.
The violations at the nuclear power plant occurred between 2018 and 2020, according to the commission's report.
Entergy has 60 days to dispute the fine or request a mediator to resolve the violations.
In mid-August 2018, an examination proctor who was formerly employed by Entergy lost some of the exam paperwork and attempted to cover it up by taking some of the test themselves.
In early September 2019, a senior nuclear equipment operator was training another employee and did not complete a safety check for several panels around the control building but checked the task off the list anyway.
In late March 2020, a senior reactor operator checked out a critical digital asset access key to himself and gave it to a maintenance supervisor who did not have the proper clearance to enter the area.
The operator "felt pressure" to hand over the key to ensure maintenance work was done, according to the investigation report.
"Entergy has high standards and has established multiple layers of oversight to prevent and detect lapses of integrity," said Mike Bowling, spokesperson for Entergy's nuclear operations.
Entergy had reported these issues to the federal agency which then investigated the matters. The company describes that it took "extensive corrective actions" to prevent recurrence.
The company did not indicate whether it will dispute the fine.