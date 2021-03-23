Demolition of Cortana Mall may have just begun, but the Amazon fulfillment center that will replace it is already growing.

A revised site plan for the distribution center has been submitted with the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission, which shows a nearly 3.5 million-square-foot building. That’s about 20% larger than the original plans for the facility, which said it would be nearly 2.9 million square feet. Those plans were submitted around the beginning of the year. The update makes the fulfillment center more than twice the size of Cortana Mall that it's replacing.

The number of parking spaces, an indicator of how many people will work at the fulfillment center after its scheduled opening in August 2022, has grown even further. The site plan now calls for 1,840 parking spaces, 47% more than the 1,241 in the original plan.

Jonathan Stites, a senior vice president with developer Seefried Industrial Properties, said the revisions are a result of Amazon “constantly reviewing its prototype designs and evaluating what makes the most sense, given a particular site.”

Atlanta-based Seefried is a major developer of Amazon distribution and fulfillment centers. Along with the Cortana fulfillment center, the company is developing the Amazon sortation center now under construction in West Baton Rouge Parish and set to open before the end of the year. Seefried also developed the South Baton Rouge Distribution Center that opened off Reiger Road in the fall.

Fulfillment centers serve as the main feeder for Amazon products. The Cortana center is expected to carry small, sortable products. Robots will help employees pluck items from bins to fill online orders. In contrast, the fulfillment center under construction in Carencro, at the former Evangeline Downs site, is designed to pick, pack and ship bulky items, such as rugs, patio furniture and outdoor equipment.

The fulfillment centers need extra space because they carry inventory from small businesses that sell goods through Amazon.