People who want to see change in their communities need to stand up and take charge, the founder of an international organization that promotes the growth of healthy neighborhoods told participants in this week's 13th annual Louisiana Smart Growth Summit.

“If you’re passionate about something, you have everything to be a leader,” said Jason Roberts, founder of the National Better Block Project. “Things are broken, let’s try a different way.”

Roberts was in Baton Rouge Wednesday for the summit sponsored by the Center for Planning Excellence.

Roberts launched a nonprofit in Dallas in 2006 to revive the city's streetcar system and landed a $23 million federal transit grant for the effort.

Better Block now stages "pop-up" redevelopments with bike lanes, outdoor seating and small businesses to show communities how they can create vibrant and sustainable neighborhoods. Better Block projects have been launched on Government Street and at the Perkins Road overpass in Baton Touge and as far away as Melbourne, Australia.

One of the keys for Roberts was when he and some artist friends worked together to revitalize a shuttered Dallas movie theater by putting a temporary art gallery in it. The night of the show, hundreds of people attended and bought every piece of art. That made him wonder if everyone was just waiting for someone to create interesting, unique places.

Better Block focuses on small projects, like improving a block or putting a building back into commerce. “Instead of drawing renderings and bringing in international experts, let’s do it ourselves,” he said. This allows people to try and make 100 projects to improve a community, instead of government spending billions on a major development, like a bridge.

“There are going to be things that work out of this, things that may not work,” Roberts said. “But you have got to try things. You can’t just let things fall apart.”

Earlier in the summit, attendees heard from Richard Rothstein, a research associate at the Economic Policy Institute and author of “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America."

Rothstein said while the civil rights movement of the mid-20th Century abolished segregation in schools and businesses, it left untouched the biggest area where whites and blacks are divided into clearly defined areas: housing.

“We think segregated neighborhoods are part of the natural environment,” he said.

Integrated neighborhoods existed across America in cities such as Cleveland in the early part of the 20th Century. After all, black and white workers had to live near the factories that served as urban employment centers.

But during the New Deal of President Franklin Roosevelt, when public housing started to get built as a way of providing residences for workers, the complexes were segregated racially. This even happened in areas where there were few black people, such as the West Coast pre-World War II.

After World War II, the segregation in public housing became established into law, as part of an effort to build residences for returning soldiers.

Other government programs, such as the Federal Housing Authority’s efforts to subsidize homes for the white working class also contributed to this segregation, due to laws that prevented homeowners from selling their houses to black people, Rothstein said.

“We made a devil’s bargain,” he said. “We created more housing, as long as it was segregated.” This has caused enormous problems, forcing black people to live in less healthy neighborhoods. And as manufacturing jobs moved out of cities and into the suburbs, it lead to economic disadvantages.

“The consequence of the choice we made is enormous and it’s only getting worse,” Rothstein said.