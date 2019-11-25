An extended-stay hotel on Corporate Boulevard has been sold for $3.2 million to local investors who plan to convert the property into apartments.
5522 Baton Rouge Hotel LLC, a New York-based group, sold the Cloverleaf Suites at 5522 Corporate to Cottages at Corporate BR Owner LLC in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.
Lacy Howe and Brett Sides are listed as the registered agents for Cottages at Corporate.
The Cloverleaf Suites were an 80-unit extended-stay hotel that opened in 1984.
Last week, the city-parish issued permits to turn 10 of the hotel rooms into apartments.