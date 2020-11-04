Rain CII Carbon LLC in Sulphur is resuming production after about eight weeks of repairing damage from Hurricane Laura at the petrochemical facility.
Its parent company, Stamford, Connecticut-based Rain Carbon Inc., is among the largest producers of calcined petroleum coke used in the production of aluminum and coal tar pitch. Overall, the company produces 2.1 million tons annually of the refined petroleum coke product derived from crude oil. Outside of China, Louisiana is the largest hub for this product for the business.
There was between one and five feet of flooding at the plant near Lake Charles. It didn't impact chemical process units, according to Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality records.
However, the plant was without power in early September and several weeks later used generators during debris cleanup. By early October, the plant was reconnected to the electric grid, records show.
The company was also previously hampered by its inability to bring its petroleum coke by barge to the plant through regional waterways and was forced to declare force majeure on its inability to deliver some of its shipments.
In late October, crews restarted one of its giant kilns used to heat the petroleum coke product and within the past few days turned on its second kiln. The company also connected its cogeneration plant to the local power grid, but there's still work to be done at the site.
"It has been all-hands-on-deck at Lake Charles making needed repairs," Gerry Sweeney, president of Rain Carbon said in a news release. "We still have repair work going on in many areas of the site but we are producing calcined petroleum coke and power."