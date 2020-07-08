NEW YORK — The storied Manhattan clothier Brooks Brothers is filing for bankruptcy protection.
The retailer has two stores in Louisiana: Canal Place in New Orleans and Tanger Outlet Center in Gonzales.
The company says that it has put 40 U.S. presidents in its suits, survived two world wars and navigated through casual Fridays and a loosening of dress standards even on Wall Street, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the 200-year-old company into seek Chapter 11 protection Wednesday.
Another famed men's clothier, Barneys of New York, sought bankruptcy protection last year, and it was followed by a slew of others toppled by the pandemic, including Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and J.C. Penney.
The New York company was founded in 1818, making it possibly the oldest clothier in the U.S.