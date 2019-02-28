Vivid Ink Graphics has purchased the neighboring Havertys Furniture store on Airline Highway and plans to move some of its operations into the building by early 2020.
Stephen St. Cyr, president of Vivid Ink Graphics, said his company paid $2.25 million for the 48,500-square-foot building. Havertys will lease back the property from Vivid until October, when it moves into another spot near the Mall of Louisiana, he said. Havertys officials were unavailable for comment Thursday afternoon.
After “a few remodelings," St. Cyr said Vivid will move its shipping and fulfillment operations into the Havertys building. For the time being, Vivid will use about 16,000 square feet.
“The remaining space, we’re going to lease out to related tenants who are complementary for what we do,” he said. This could be businesses such as advertising agencies, trophy manufacturers, graphic design firms and screen printers.
“We do everything with signs and printing signs,” St. Cyr said. “But with this, if you want things like trophies, awards, T-shirts or pens, you have a source to get whatever you want in one place.”
The deal has been in the works for several years, since before the August 2016 floods. But that disaster delayed the move, St. Cyr said. “It’s been a long time coming,” he said.
Vivid moved into its current location at 8640 Airline Highway in 2014 when the company bought the former Circuit City store for $1 million. The company also has operations in New Orleans.
The additional space will give Vivid some room to grow. The company has more than 230 employees. “We’ve got several offices with three people in them,” St. Cyr said.
Vivid was founded in 2000. While the company started off making banners and signs, it has moved into doing more printing, making fliers and promotional materials. Some of its clients include Raising Cane's, Coca-Cola and The Salad Station.