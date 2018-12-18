Smashburger has closed its Corporate Boulevard restaurant after 3½ years in business.
Smashburger still has a location in the Mall of Louisiana. And a sign at the Corporate Boulevard restaurant said the business is moving to Government Street next month.
However, Charles Galloway, part of the franchise group that has the rights to operate Smashburger locally, said he was unaware of any plans to relocate the restaurant.
The Denver-based chain is known for its preparation technique using a special tool to smash balls of raw meat into the grill, searing the bottom of the patty and allowing the meat to cook in its own juices. The chain came into Baton Rouge at the same time other “better burger” restaurants were opening, such as Red Robin, Mooyah Burgers Fries & Shakes and Burgersmith.