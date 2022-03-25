In the two years since Crafty Apes opened an office in Baton Rouge, the visual effects company has grown its local workforce from six to nearly 45 employees and worked on movies and streaming shows such as the blockbuster “Spider Man: No Way Home”, the Netflix comedy about former New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton “Home Team” and the “National Treasure” series now being filmed locally.
“We’ve had more growth than we hoped for,” said Sam Claitor, head of production for Crafty Apes in Louisiana. “We’ve hired a lot of locals and trained a lot of locals.” Crafty Apes has even gotten people to relocate from Istanbul and Japan and take jobs in Baton Rouge.
Crafty Apes has benefited from the increased global demand from studios and streaming services for movies and episodic programming. “There’s a ton of filming going on in Louisiana in general,” Claitor said. “Every network distributor is trying to shoot.”
Earlier this year, Crafty Apes acquired Molecule VFX, which has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has done effects shots for programs such as “Billions” and the “Gossip Girl” reboot.
Andrew Bly, Molecule’s CEO, said the two companies worked together on movie and TV projects over the past two or three years and realized they shared a lot of the same values. Molecule wanted to expand into other filmmaking markets, like Baton Rouge, Atlanta and Vancouver. Crafty Apes wanted to have more of a presence in New York City. Many directors and producers are based out of New York and they want to have VFX work done close to them.
“We spent a long time dating, and we’re super happy that they said ‘I do’,” Claitor said.
One of the things Crafty Apes has been focusing on is virtual productions, in which actors are filmed in front of LED video walls that display moving 3D backgrounds. LSU recently opened a state-of-the-art virtual production stage, or XR studio, in its Digital Media Center.
The digital media programs at LSU and NOVAC, which provides media training and production resources to aspiring filmmakers in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, have been fertile grounds for finding employees to work at Crafty Apes.
Some of the enthusiastic students at LSU and NOVAC are put in a 90-day apprenticeship program, where they work under a Crafty Apes employee and take classes in the afternoon. Claitor said about 15 employees have been hired after they went through the program.