Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has purchased a building that has been used by its Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University.
The regional medical center paid $937,500 for the building at 5339 Didesse Drive in a deal filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office Wednesday. The seller was Lapis LLC of Baton Rouge.
Ryan Cross, a spokesman for OLOL, said the 6,358-square-foot building has been used “for many years” as an extension of the Franciscan library, with meeting and study space and a resource center for students. The hospital had an arrangement to purchase the property once it became available.
There are no plans to change the use of the building, Cross said. “It will continue serving as a library,” he said.
Franciscan, formerly Our Lady of the Lake College, is a private, Catholic institution that offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in a number of health-focused and general educational programs.