Lafayette-based Home Bancorp Inc.'s first-quarter net income dropped to $1.9 million from $7.8 million for the same period last year, attributed to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The parent company of Home Bank said as a precaution it increased its provision for loan losses to $6.3 million, as many customers had begun deferring loan payments.
"As the extent of the health and economic challenges resulting from COVID-19 became more apparent in March, we shifted our focus to providing payment relief to our customers most significantly impacted by the crisis and by injecting cash into our communities through the Small Business Association's Paycheck Protection Program," said John Bordelon, CEO of Home Bank. "That focus continues today."
In March, about 11% of the company's loans, or $191.6 million, had payments deferred for 90 days due to the economic downturn stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. By April 24, that grew to $507.1 million in loans, or about 27% of the total portfolio.
As of April 24, Home Bank submitted 961 loans totaling $151.3 million through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, designed to keep small business workforces intact and allow them to pay rent, utilities and mortgage payments.
Home Bancorp's per share earnings fell to 21 cents from 86 cents.
Bank revenue during the first quarter dipped to $21.3 million of net interest income from $21.7 million.
Home Bank had $2.2 billion in total assets as of March 31, up slightly from a year go. The bank had $1.73 billion in total loans, up from $1.64 billion in March 2019.
Home Bancorp was trading around $26 per share as of Tuesday morning, down from $40 a share in September 2019 — its 52-week peak. Its market capitalization was $239 million.