Tin Roof Brewing Co. is partnering with a popular North Carolina restaurant for a new restaurant and brewery that will be built in Raleigh in a property being developed by Baton Rouge-based Commercial Properties Realty Trust.
The restaurant, Heyday Brewing, is a collaboration between Tin Roof and Acme Food & Beverage Co., which has a location in nearby Carrboro, North Carolina. Plans are to open the property in summer 2020.
Tin Roof announced last year it was expanding into North Carolina, opening a brewery-restaurant in 5401 North, a traditional neighborhood development in which Commercial Properties is involved. 5401 North is a 400-acre development that eventually will include 2,250 homes and more than 1 million square feet of office and retail space. The development has other Baton Rouge ties. The LSU AgCenter is developing a community hydroponic garden; Engquist Level Development is the residential developer of the community; and Level Homes is one of the builders.
Acme Food & Beverage opened in 1998 and serves Southern dishes in a relaxed setting. Chef Kevin Callaghan, who founded the restaurant, has been profiled in magazines and newspapers such as Southern Living, The New York Times, Esquire and Bon Appetit.
“I am thrilled to work with this team to create a vibrant neighborhood gathering place,” Callaghan said in a statement. “Delicious food and well-crafted beer never go out of style.”