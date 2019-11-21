Tin Roof Brewing Co. is partnering with a popular North Carolina restaurant for a new restaurant and brewery that will be built in Raleigh in a property being developed by Baton Rouge-based Commercial Properties Realty Trust.

The restaurant, Heyday Brewing, is a collaboration between Tin Roof and Acme Food & Beverage Co., which has a location in nearby Carrboro, North Carolina. Plans are to open the property in summer 2020.