The number of houses sold in metro Baton Rouge was 16.9% lower in September than the year before, the seventh month in a row there has been a year-to-year decline in home sales.
There were 888 homes sold in September, according to figures released Friday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Reators’ Multiple Listing Service. That’s down from the 1,069 MLS sales in September 2021.
Rising interest rates have taken a toll on home sales on the local and national level.
Home sales were down 19% in East Baton Rouge Parish, which accounts for the biggest portion of the market. The number of houses sold in September was 443, compared to 547 a year earlier.
Livingston Parish sales were down 26.3%, from 217 to 160. Ascension Parish sales were down 9.5%, from 189 to 171.
In a sign that home sales may slow down even further, there were 749 pending sales in September, a 21.6% drop from the 955 pending sales a year earlier.
Home prices are continuing to increase, along with inventory. The median sale price for a home in the metro area was $253,750 in September, up from $242,325 a year earlier.
There were 2,223 homes on the market in September, up 21.5% from the 1,829 houses for sale in September 2021. Low inventory has been an issue in the area for years.
Even with the increase, at the current pace of sales it would take 2.2 months to sell off all the homes on the market. A balanced market has around a six month supply of inventory.
In September 2021, the monthly supply of inventory was 1.6.
The average amount of time a home was on the market until it sold was 30 days, down from 43 days in September 2021.
Through the first nine months of the year, there have been 9,485 MLS sales. That’s down 10.7% from September 2021, when there were 10,616 MLS sales year to date.