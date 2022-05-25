Northern Tool + Equipment is opening its first Baton Rouge store in the former Bed Bath & Beyond store on Florida Boulevard. The 25,191 foot store at 9001 Florida is set to open in late July-early August. About 20 people will work at the store. The Minnesota-based chain has more than 120 stores across 23 states. It manufactures its own tools along with selling brands such as Milwaukee, DeWalt, Bosch and Honda. The store caters to professionals in the automotive, construction and manufacturing industries, as well as to serious do-it-yourselfers.
