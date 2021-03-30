A 1.3-acre downtown tract of land between River Road and Lafayette Street has been purchased for $5.7 million by John Engquist, who plans to develop the site.

While Engquist said he'll get started right away on determining the best use for the land, it more than likely will be some form of residential space: properties for sale that fill a need in the downtown market that isn’t being met, possibly with a rental component.

“We have a lot of work to do on that,” he said, adding that there's no timetable for development. He ruled out building office space on the land.

“It’s arguably the best piece of property downtown,” said Engquist, the former chief executive officer of H&E Equipment and one of the principals of the Rouzan and Americana developments. “It’s a shame that you’ve got that on the Mississippi River and it hasn’t been developed.”

Engquist lives in a four-story townhome at the corner of Main Street and River Road, part of a row of homes he developed directly across from the property. The site is bordered by Main and Laurel streets.

Jim Bernhard sold the property to Engquist in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court's Office. The former Shaw Group chief executive officer and head of Bernhard Capital Partners bought the land in 2013 for $3.3 million.

One River Place property sold downtown Jim Bernhard, chairman and chief executive officer of The Shaw Group Inc., has purchased the downtown property on River Road that Richard Prei…

Before Bernhard bought the site, Richard Preis spent about a decade trying to build One River Place, a 17-story office and condominium development. But his plans to build were hamstrung by Hurricane Katrina and the Great Recession, which made it difficult to get financing.

“It’s bothered me for a long time that it hasn’t been developed,” Engquist said. “There’s an opportunity there to do something real special that’s good for Baton Rouge.”

Gabe Vicknair, assistant executive director of the Downtown Development District, said he was excited to see the land had been sold.

“We feel like that particular block has a lot of potential,” he said. “There’s an opportunity for it to be a gamechanger if we get the right development.”

About 580 apartments have been built downtown since 2008 and the redevelopment of the Chase South Tower will add 144 new high-rise rental units. But the supply of condominiums and other housing units for purchase downtown is thin, Vicknair said. He would like to see a mixed use development go up on the site, with residences above ground floor retail. “The views of the river offered by that particular location could be some of the best in the city,” he said.