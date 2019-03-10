BATON ROUGE AREA
The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has named Jeff Limbocker as chief financial officer.
He succeeds Robert “Bob” Ramsey, who will retire May 1 after serving as the health system's CFO since 2010 and more than 20 years with the organization.
Limbocker has been serving as regional CFO for The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and CFO for the Baton Rouge market and Our Lady of the Lake. He has been CFO of Our Lady of the Lake since 2009, previously serving as vice president of physician services and finance. He earned a Master of Business Administration and bachelor's degree from LSU.
Peoples Bank has named Lori Talbot Rockforte as a vice president and banker for New Roads and Richard Robinson as vice president of credit administration.
Rockforte was with State Bank as market manager for Pointe Coupee and has 43 years of banking experience as a lender in addition to a market manager. Robinson was a commercial credit analyst at Investar. He will oversee the underwriting and analysis of Peoples Bank’s loan portfolio. He earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from LSU and has been working in the financial industry since 2003 and in roles that include loan processing, underwriting and credit administration for both consumer and commercial lending.
CI Group has promoted Sheri Wilkins to senior interior designer.
Wilkins, a registered interior designer with more than 30 years of experience, has been with CI Group for one year.
Louisiana Sea Grant has appointed Brian Callam as director of the Grand Isle Oyster Research Lab, operated through a partnership with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
The lab helps support the work of the Michael C. Voisin Oyster Hatchery, providing seed oysters. Callam will continue the work of his predecessor, John Supan, who helped establish and support the use of triploid oysters in Louisiana. Callam has experience working with triploid oysters, stemming back to his master’s degree work in Virginia. While at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, he held positions as an oyster restoration assistant, a field and hatchery technician and a graduate research assistant. In 2014, he worked in coastal Louisiana on his Ph.D. dissertation and became breeding and research manager of the Grand Isle Oyster Research Lab.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Bezou Financial Planning Group has named Tucker Thorpe as chief administrator and Derrek Gaspard as head of operations in its New Orleans office; financial adviser Preston Christian to head up its Hammond Office as executive vice president; while executive vice president and financial adviser Elizabeth Jones handles duties in Monroe.
They all were previously employed as financial advisers by Capital One Investing, as was Jason Bezou, who founded Bezou Financial in 2018 at 422 Harrison Ave. and is expanding to offices in Hammond, Monroe, Baton Rouge and Chalmette.
Thorpe holds an MBA from Tulane University and bachelor's degree from LSU. Gaspard has a bachelor's degree in human resource management from Southeastern Louisiana University. Christian has a bachelor's degree in business administration from LSU. Jones went to the University of Arkansas.
Entergy Corp. has appointed Elise "Lisa" Hyland, former senior vice president of special projects of EQT Corp., as a board member.
EQT Corp. and its subsidiaries operate as an integrated energy company headquartered in Pittsburgh. Hyland held several management roles during her 18-year career with the company. Prior to EQT, Hyland held various engineering and management positions during her 19-year tenure at Alcoa Inc. Having also spent time in corporate research and technology leadership roles, she holds five U.S. patents in the field of materials design. She also serves on the board of directors of Marathon Oil Corp. and is an emeritus board member for Manchester Bidwell Corp. Hyland earned a Master of Business Administration from the Tepper School and holds a master's and a bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Mark Surprenant, of Adams and Reese, has been elected as president of Southeast Louisiana Legal Services.
Other officers are Joseph Ballard, vice president; Lila Arsan, second vice president; Christopher Ralston, secretary; Jennifer Van Metre, treasurer; and Regina Joseph, assistant treasurer.
The organization provides free, civil legal aid to low-income people in 22 Louisiana parishes through offices in Baton Rouge, Covington, Hammond, Harvey, Houma and New Orleans.