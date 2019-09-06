An office building near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Airline Highway has been sold to a Chicago-area investor for $2 million.
Baton Rouge NHD LLC, which lists William D. Schorsch of Lake Forest, Illinois as its manager, bought the building at 9181 Interline Ave. in a deal that was filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Steadfast Limited LLC, managed by Patrick Campesi of White Castle. Campesi is vice chairman of LCTA Worker’s Comp, which had its offices in the Interline building.
Troy Daigle of NAI/Latter & Blum, who represented the seller, said the new owners plan to use the building for medical offices, but did not disclose further details. Michael Cashio, also of NAI/Latter & Blum, represented the buyer.
The office building, which is 27,720-square-feet, sits on a 1.5 acre lot. The property was built in 1981.