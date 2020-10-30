An office condo development off Siegen Lane is set to go before the city-parish Planning Commission in December.
Siegen Terrace would be built on a 7.5 acre tract at the intersections of Goldfinch and Bunting drives. It will consist of 85,000 square feet of office space across an undetermined number of buildings and 285 parking spots.
The Planning Commission is set to vote on the final development plan at its December 16 meeting.
Also on the agenda is a new Whataburger on the south side of Burbank Drive, east of West Lee Drive. Plans are to build a 4,591-square-foot restaurant with drive through on a 1.8 acre tract. This would be the third location for the popular Texas chain in metro Baton Rouge, joining restaurants on Siegen Lane and in Gonzales.