Cinemark said it will reopen its Perkins Rowe movie theater on Aug. 14, one of a select number of properties the chain will reopen in the coming days.
This is the third time the theater has attempted to reopen after closing in March to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Cinemark originally announced a July 3 reopening date, then pushed it back to July 24, after several high profile movies delayed their release dates.
The only theater currently open in metro Baton Rouge is the screen at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts. That theater has been open since mid-June, showing a mix of family classics such as "Jurassic Park," "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial" and "The Never Ending Story," along with recent documentaries.
Malco briefly reopened its Gonzales cinema in June, but quickly trimmed back operations to weekends only. The Memphis-based chain has since closed all of its theaters except for a single drive-in, after the movies that were set for release in July were postponed due to a rise in coronavirus cases in states such as California, Florida and Texas. A Malco spokeswoman said the plan is to start reopening theaters in the next few weeks, in anticipation of September movie releases.
The big-budget movies that are staples of modern multiscreen theaters have been in a state of flux as a result of the pandemic, so that's led to uncertainty around reopenings. Outbreaks have caused the release dates for the Christopher Nolan action movie "Tenant" to shift around. After originally being scheduled to open nationwide in mid-July, it's now set for limited release on Sept. 3. Disney's live-action remake of "Mulan" is now set to make its debut on the Disney+ streaming service instead of in theaters. The first big-budget movie set to open nationwide is "Wonder Woman 1984," which will debut Oct. 2, according to industry website Box Office Mojo.
Other Baton Rouge movie theaters such as the AMC properties at the Mall of Louisiana and O'Neal Lane, the Movie Tavern by Marcus screens in Citiplace and Juban Crossing, and Celebrity Theaters, have yet to announce new reopening dates.
In order to promote social distancing, Cinemark said it is making some changes to the Perkins Rowe theater. Face masks will be mandatory and can only be removed while eating or drinking inside an auditorium. Seating capacity will be limited, seats next to groups will be blocked off and cash will no longer be accepted at concession stands.