Methanex has awarded Houston-based KBR, Inc. a front-end engineering and design contract for a potential $1 billion methanol facility in Geismar, ahead of an expected 2019 final investment decision.
The contract brings the methanol plant, which would be located adjacent to Methanex's existing Geismar facilities, one step closer to being built. Earlier this spring, the company said it would make a final decision on whether to build the plant as early as mid-2019. The Vancouver-based Methanex is also considering Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada.
The design work will be completed over the next 12 months, KBR said in a news release.
The third plant, if added, would boost methanol production at Geismar by 1.8 million tons per year. Local officials in Ascension Parish, as well as the state Board of Commerce and Industry, have signed off on giving the methanol giant a break on property taxes for the new plant.
Methanex moved two methanol plants from Chile to Geismar to take advantage of cheap natural gas, and production started in 2014, when it first raised the possibility of building a third unit. If the company moves forward with the plant, it will go into service in 2023.