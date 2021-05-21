Plans to offer regular flights from Baton Rouge Metro Airport to Gulf Shores, Alabama have been canceled due to low passenger bookings.
The Southeast Beach Express flights were set to launch June 3, with daily service between Thursday and Sunday. Round-trip flights were priced at $490, including taxes and fees.
Jay Taffet, founder of Southeast Beach Express, said in a statement there were two major hurdles he didn't anticipate when the flights were announced in April: a significant inventory of beach lodging was unavailable due to hurricane damage and a national shortage of rental cars due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "These two factors made it very difficult to introduce drivers to fly, as car travel allows much more schedule flexibility and obviously built-in ground transportation at the destination."
Ultimate Jetcharters, which would have operated the flights, will begin refunding advanced seat bookings Friday.
Rick Pawlak, senior vice president with Ultimate, said he hopes there will be an opportunity to offer the flights in summer 2022.