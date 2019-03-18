A half-acre lot on Government Street has been sold to a local developer who plans to build “high-end apartments and condominiums” on the site.

Midway30 LLC, headed up by Michael Hogstrom, bought the site at the corner of Government and Edison Street for $750,000 in a deal that closed Friday afternoon. The seller was 4142 Investment LLC, headed by Blaise Calandro Jr., who owns the Calandro’s Supermarket across the street from the lot.

“I’ve had my eye on that property for almost a decade,” said Hogstrom, of Onsite Design which specializes in upscale infill developments in Mid City, such as E'tage Gardens and Adelia at Old Goodwood.

Plans are to call the development MidWay. Hogstrom is still looking at density and height restrictions, but the development should have between 25 and 30 units.

“We’re excited about it,” he said. “We’re interviewing architects out of our market. We want to bring in a heavy hitter,” he said. The goal is to build a flagship development for Government Street and the FutureBR comprehensive plan.

MidWay will cater to millennials and play off the fact that the development is next door to businesses such as Calandro’s, Curbside Burgers and La Carreta Mexican Cuisine. “Those are incredible sites for smart infill development,” Hogstrom said.

Construction on MidWay is expected to start by the end of the year.

Hank Saurage, of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, represented the buyer and the seller.