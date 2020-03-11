Campus Federal Credit Union has purchased an undeveloped tract of land on Siegen Lane for nearly $2.7 million and is looking at building a branch on the property
Campus Federal bought the 2.3 acre tract in front of the Bristol Place Apartments, next to Rooms to Go, in a deal that was filed Wednesday morning with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Essential Federal Credit Union.
Ron Moreau, chief development officer for Campus Federal, said plans for the size of the branch and a timetable for construction have not been finalized yet. The property was attractive to the credit union, because a number of members live nearby. “We are always looking to improve service options,” Moreau said. “We thought it would complement our branch network.”
Campus Federal, which was founded in 1934 to serve LSU employees, has five branches in Baton Rouge, including two locations on campus, one at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and a center next to Pennington Biomedical Research Center. The credit union has more than 50,000 members and total assets of over $688 million.
Essential, formerly known as Dow Federal Credit Union, bought the Siegen land in July 2017 for just over $2.5 million. At the time, the company said it planned to build a branch on the site. But the company purchased a building in Towne Center in September 2018 that now serves as its office. Essential has an operation in the Siegen Plaza Shopping Center, near SuperTarget.
Essential has more than 36,000 members and assets of more than $320 million.