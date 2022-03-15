An app that uses crowdsourcing and artificial intelligence to help people find parking spots won the High-Stakes Pitch Competition during Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.
ParkZen, co-founded by Manos Chatzopoulos, George Triarchou and Haron Temam, took home the $100,000 investment prize at Thursday's event. The award come from Innovation Catalyst, a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit that invests in local entrepreneurs, and its subsidiary, the Red Stick Angel Network.
Chatzopoulos is an associate professor of physics and astronomy at LSU, Temam is a computer science major at LSU and Triarchou has a background in finance and investments.