New Orleans-based Crescent Bank and Trust expects to move much of its operations to Texas in the coming months.
Crescent Bank plans to shut down a Virginia call center by early 2020, an information technology office in Baton Rouge and some loan servicing departments in Metairie, then relocate the consolidated operations to Dallas by April.
The bank said it is restructuring its loan servicing division, a move approved recently by its board of directors as a "strategic business decision."
Much of Crescent Bank’s loan portfolio is auto loans.
Crescent Bank had 447 total employees as of Sept. 30, up from 441 during third-quarter last year, according to documents on file with the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council.
It was not immediately clear how many employees from Louisiana would be laid off.
The consolidated Dallas office will be overseen by the company's chief operations officer, Tom Weslocky, who was hired in August.
“We sincerely believe that having all loan servicing employees under one roof and reporting to one leader is essential to our long-term success," said Gary Solomon Jr., chief executive officer and chairman of the board.
Dallas is a growing financial services hub, Solomon said.
“We are confident that it’s the best place for many reasons, including being an area that has a high density of experienced resources due to several major competitors in the subprime auto industry being in the area,” he said.
Crescent Bank had opened its Chesapeake, Virginia, office in 2003, then relocated most of its collection employees to that office after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
It had $783 million in auto loans on the books as of Sept. 30, up from $766 million as of September 2018. The bank generated $5.6 million of net income during third-quarter this year, down from $9 million during third-quarter 2018.
Crescent Bank closed several loan production offices around the country in September, including one in Monroe, as the company centralized its loan underwriting processes in New Orleans and got officers in other parts of the country to market loans from their homes.
The bank closed loan production offices in Ohio, Texas, Nevada, New Mexico and Oklahoma as well.