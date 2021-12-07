Nearly 63% of business leaders who responded to a BRAC survey said they expect their company will post higher revenues in 2022 than they did this year, and almost 42% said they expect to add employees in the upcoming year.
The numbers are “pretty optimistic,” said Jake Polansky, an economic research and policy analyst for BRAC, during a Tuesday afternoon presentation of the organization’s annual economic outlook. The results are based on a survey of more than 140 businesses that were taken earlier in the fall.
In comparison, just under 29% of the businesses that participated in the 2020 survey anticipated higher revenues in the upcoming year, and 19% expected to hire more workers.
While there is growing optimism about the Baton Rouge economy, there are significant concerns businesses have. The biggest issue is workforce, specifically a shortage of job applicants and a lack of candidates with the education and/or experience needed.
There were 44,000 open jobs in metro Baton Rouge as of last month, said Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC's senior vice president of business intelligence. At the same time, there were 15,000 unemployed people in the region.
If just half of the open jobs were filled, the number of people working in the region would blow past pre-pandemic levels. There were 413,000 people working in early 2020; the number has bounced back to 397,100 as of October.
Despite the difficulties in hiring, the number of people working in the region is projected to top pre-pandemic levels by 2023. According to forecasts from economist Loren Scott, there should be 415,300 people working in 2023.
"The bottom line is that the Baton Rouge area is well on its way to full economic recovery," said Adam Knapp, BRAC president and chief executive officer. "We are experiencing dynamic economic growth."