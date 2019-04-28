Consortium formed to address flooding
The Coastal-Hydrologic Consortium has been formed by LSU, the Louisiana Sea Grant College Program, the University of Iowa and The Water Institute of the Gulf to address flooding issues.
Regional water management has become a critical issue not only in Louisiana, but around the country and world, officials said. Repeated high-water events on the Mississippi River leading to widespread flooding, rain events that leave resident’s homes flooded and streets unpassable, and storm systems that can cause personal and economic hardship are becoming more common, making it crucial that the science and actionable projects and programs are developed, officials said.
“This is what we’re supposed to do,” said Scott Hagen, director of LSU’s Center of Coastal Resiliency and Louisiana Sea Grant Laborde Chair. “Our mission is to find ways to collaborate to not only perform the best science possible, but to find ways to get that information presented in a way that decisions can be made for our communities’ future.”
“This strategic partnership will help us tackle one of today’s most complex problems that communities around the world are facing — flooding. The science and policy borne from this partnership will have a ripple effect that can strengthen our communities, the economy and our way of life,” said Sam Bentley, LSU interim vice president of research and economic development.
Career program focuses on student opportunities
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has extended a deadline to May 3 for applications to its Pathways to Prosperity Fellowship.
The program, previously known as BRAC’s Teacher Externship Program, is available to middle and high school counselors, principals, assistant principals and career coaches from the nine-parish Capital Region to explore local career opportunities available to their students in STEM fields, specifically: construction crafts, manufacturing, health care and the tech sector.
Selected participants will spend a week onsite with BRAC's partner companies in June to shadow workers in the field, conduct skills assessments and engage in day-to-day operations. The program also includes three daylong sessions to ensure participants have an understanding of the skills and knowledge necessary for successful careers in the target industries.
Applications are available at brac.org/fellowship.
LED holding job fair for Perficient
Louisiana Economic Development announced a career event for digital and information technology consulting firm Perficient on May 1 at Baton Rouge Community College Ardendale Campus at the 2115 N. Lobdell Blvd.
The job event is for entry-level and experienced IT professionals to help Perficient expand its software development center in Lafayette.
The BRCC event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is supported by LED's FastStart workforce training program. It is open to the public and will include an opportunity to learn about the company and speak with Perficient representatives. All attendees are encouraged to register for the event and visit LouisianaJobConnection.com/Perficient to post résumés and view a list of featured Perficient jobs. Company recruiters will conduct brief résumé screenings for interested candidates. Participatns should dress professionally and bring copies of their résumé.
Empowerment event features DD Breaux
Better Business Bureau of South Central LA Inc. is hosting a May 1 luncheon on “Empowering Women & Young Ladies," featuring guest speaker DD Breaux, LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team coach.
The event will be held at The Cook Hotel & Conference Center at LSU, 3848 W. Lakeshore Drive, in the Abell Boardroom. Registration and networking will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon, followed by the luncheon ending at 1 p.m.
The cost of the BBB program is $30 per person accredited or preregistered and $20 for young ladies 16 and younger — $35 and $25 at the door, respectively. Register at https://bit.ly/Geaux2BBB2019DDBreaux or by calling BJ Militello at (225) 346-8343.
Homebuyer seminar set at Glen Oaks school
A homebuyer seminar is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 9 by the Urban Restoration Enhancement Corp. at Glen Oaks Park Elementary School's auditorium, 5656 Lanier Drive, in Baton Rouge.
The seminar is being held in partnership with Capital One, the school and UREC’s WhizKids initiative.
Registration is open until May 6 for 50 participants at urecbr.com.
General expands cardiothoracic services
Baton Rouge General has expanded its cardiothoracic surgery services with the addition of a new clinic, Baton Rouge General Physicians Cardiovascular and Thoracic Specialists, on its Bluebonnet campus.
Dr. V. Antoine Keller, a board-certified cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, will perform adult cardiac and thoracic surgery with expertise in heart valve and minimal access surgery, as well as transcatheter valve replacement. A registered nurse will coordinate the clinic’s structural heart disease programs.
STEM expo seeking corporate exhibitors
The Louisiana STEM Expo is seeking corporate exhibitors for its event from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 10 at LSU's College of Engineering building, Patrick F. Taylor Hall.
The free science, technology, engineering and math expo features hundreds of hands-on projects shown by middle school age students and community exhibitors. More than 1,400 students and teachers have registered to attend the expo as a field trip.
Registration and participation is free for exhibitors providing hands-on activities. Registration is at lastemexpo.org/exhibitors.
Tulane Lakeside provides sexual assault care
A new suite at Tulane Lakeside Hospital has been designated for specialized care for victims of sexual assault and sexually oriented crimes.
The area, which allows patients to be treated in a calm, private space outside the emergency department, is the latest enhancement to the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program administered through a partnership of the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office and Tulane Health System.
“Sexual assault is an all-too-common occurrence that affects both victims and their families and support systems,” said Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich. “We recognize the need to help sexual assault victims right away and begin the healing process. The SANE program and this dedicated space at Tulane Lakeside are important aspects of a holistic approach to these victims’ care.”
The SANE program provides one-on-one, confidential services 24 hours a day, seven days a week for victims age 15 and older. Victims age 14 and younger should report to the emergency room of Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
Information about the SANE program is at tulanelakeside.com.
Jefferson Chamber plans crawfish boil
The Jefferson Chamber is holding a crawfish boil from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 17 under the covered outdoor facility at the chamber’s office building at 3421 N. Causeway Blvd. in Metairie, near West Esplanade Avenue.
The event, also serving catfish and Cajun cuisine, serves as an opportunity to connect with small and large business professionals, community leaders and elected officials. It also includes music and games.
Chamber member tickets are $50, prospective members, $60, and young professionals ages 21-39, $35. Tickets can be purchased at jeffersonchamber.org or by calling (504) 835-3880.