Despite the coronavirus pandemic crimping home sales for two months, the number of houses sold in metro Baton Rouge during 2020 was 14.4% higher than 2019.
There were 12,498 homes sold in 2020, according to figures from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That compares to 10,929 MLS sales in 2019.
The market finished the year strong, with 1,118 MLS sales in December, a 34.5% increase over the 831 sales in December 2019. That was the seventh month in a row the number of houses sold increased by a double-digit percentage.
Livingston Parish was the best-performing market. There were 2,620 homes sold in the parish during 2020, a 21.6% gain over the 2,154 sales in 2019.
Ascension Parish had a 12.9% sales gain from 2,021 sales to 2,281. East Baton Rouge, which accounts for the biggest share of the market, saw sales increase by 12.6% in 2020 from 5,670 to 6,383.
The median sales price for a home in metro Baton Rouge rose 6.3% from $207,000 to $220,000. That means half of all houses sold for less than that amount, half sold for more.
The increased activity cut into the number of houses available for sale. In December, there were 2,641 homes on the market, 37.2% less than the 4,208 houses for sale in December 2019.
At that pace, the inventory of homes would be exhausted in 2.4 months, compared to a 4.6-month supply in December 2019.
The number of days a house was on the market before it sold was practically unchanged, going from 73 in 2019 to 72.