BATON ROUGE AREA
Dr. W. Dore Binder has been named chief medical officer of Woman’s Hospital.
Binder will serve as a liaison between administration, medical staff and nursing leadership and will be responsible for employed physician practices, the LSU OB-GYN Clinic, graduate medical education and medical staff services.
Binder has been a board-certified OB-GYN at Woman’s for the past 34 years and is one of the founders of Louisiana Women’s Healthcare, an obstetrics and gynecology physician group. He joined Woman's in 2014 as chief quality officer/medical director of perinatal quality. He has served in multiple governance roles at Woman’s, including chief of staff in 2001. He served as chairman of the board in 2008 and as a board member of Woman’s from 2004 through 2012. He is a graduate of University of Mississippi School of Medicine and Tulane School of Medicine. He completed his OB-GYN residency through Tulane School of Medicine in 1984 and earned a Master of Medical Management in 2004 at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has named Lesley Tilley as vice president of operations and Diane Poirot as vice president of human resources.
Tilley first joined the Lake in 1994 as a registered nurse before serving as a case manager, director of medical management and a divisional director of nursing and developing the palliative care services section. She then worked for Amedisys and returned to roles within the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, where she worked with inpatient hospital care management teams. The Eunice native received her bachelor’s and master’s in nursing from Loyola University New Orleans.
Poirot was with CHI St. Luke’s Health in Houston, where she served as vice president, human resources, of the Texas division, and previously was senior vice president and chief human resource officer at Harris Health System. The Baytown, Texas, native earned her bachelor’s in management and her master’s in business administration, with an emphasis in human resources, from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Jason Redmond, who worked for 15 years as Louisiana’s deputy state treasurer for management and finance under then-state Treasurer John Kennedy, has joined McGlinchey Stafford PLLC's government relations team, providing nonlegal strategy and consulting advice to lobbying clients nationwide.
Redmond has more than 20 years of experience in political and government management and represented clients and lobbied for their issues in legislatures, Congress, and state and federal executive branches and works with clients at the federal, state, county/parish and local levels. Redmond received a bachelor's in mass communication from LSU.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Girl Scouts Louisiana East has named Rebecca Pennington as CEO.
She will replace CEO Jackie Alexander, who retires at the end of the year.
Pennington was the senior director of Walk MS for the south central region of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, where she also served as vice president of Walk MS and emerging events and vice president of development for its Louisiana office. Pennington previously worked in higher education for more than 22 years, managing capital campaigns for Nicholls State University, Southeastern Louisiana University and Nunez Community College, as well as implementing and coordinating institutional and athletic brand images for Nicholls State.
She has taught master’s-level public relations classes as an adjunct professor at Southeastern and mass communications classes as an associate professor at Nicholls State. The Louisiana native earned a bachelor’s degree in communication arts from Nicholls State University, a Master of Journalism from LSU and a doctor of philosophy in mass communication, with a concentration in public relations and minor in higher education administration, from the University of Southern Mississippi.