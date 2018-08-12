BATON ROUGE AREA
The American Institute of Architects Baton Rouge presented as part of its annual Rose Awards the Members Choice Award, a Gold Award and Sustainability Award to The Water Institute of the Gulf, by Coleman Partners Architects & Perkins + Will (Design Associated); Silver Award to the Knock‐Knock Children’s Museum, by Remson|Haley|Herpin Architects & Cambridge Seven Associates; 10‐Year Award to In the Shadows of the Interstate, by David Baird; and Sustainability Award to Pinto House, by Holly & Smith Architects APAC.
Rose Awards went to Southeastern Louisiana University Science & Technology Building, by Holly & Smith Architects APAC; The Hub @ University of North Carolina at Wilmington, by Tipton Associates APAC; Shifting Foundations: A Permanent Exhibition Space for the LSU Center for River Studies, by LSU Coastal Sustainability Studio; Baltzell Building, by Holly & Smith Architects APAC; and Pinto House, by Holly & Smith Architects APAC.
Livingston Young Professionals, a program started in 2015 by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce for those ages 21-40, announced its inaugural Livingston Future 5: J. McHugh David Jr., of the Livingston Parish News; Rachel Brown, of Labarre Associates; Amanda Moss, of Hannis T. Bourgeois LLP; Jody Purvis, of Livingston Parish Public Schools; and Jamie Seal, of Quality Engineering and Surveying.
J. Scott Black, director of pharmacy operations at Gulfcoast Pharmaceutical Specialty in Gonzales, received the Consultant Pharmacist of the Year award from the Louisiana Pharmacists Association.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Asali DeVan Ecclesiastes, director of strategic neighborhood development for the New Orleans Business Alliance, was named winner of the inaugural Essence Festival Excellence Award recognizing her commitment to excellence, service to greater New Orleans and her impact on the broader community.
DeVan Ecclesiastes leads the alliance's efforts to improve the economic growth and prosperity of New Orleans neighborhoods, including the community located at the Claiborne Avenue underpass.
Anne LaVance of Chalmette, director of the Delgado Community College pharmacy technician program, has received the Technician Educators Award from the national Pharmacy Technician Educators Council.
LaVance has served on the executive board of PTEC since 2014, when she began a three-year tenure of president-elect/president/past-president. In 2017, she was elected to the event coordinator position and is serving a two-year term.